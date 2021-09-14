Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock worth $333,347,366 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,869.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,755.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,461.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

