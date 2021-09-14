Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$39.25.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWB. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.46. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.62%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

