Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

