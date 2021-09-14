Canaccord Genuity Trims Roots (TSE:ROOT) Target Price to C$3.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roots presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. Roots has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.66 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

