Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post $289.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.40 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.28. 12,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,413. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

