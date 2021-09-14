Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $81.84 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $81,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $168.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

