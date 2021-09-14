Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $325,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.