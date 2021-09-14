Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 439,553 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 439,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,068,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.01. 25,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.