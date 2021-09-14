Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calix were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Calix by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.