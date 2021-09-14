Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Down 0.3%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$63.59 and last traded at C$63.80. 7,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 17,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.00.

CGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$718.26 million and a PE ratio of 38.71.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,912. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 2,500 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total value of C$162,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,690.90. Insiders sold 14,125 shares of company stock worth $899,485 in the last ninety days.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

