Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 235 ($3.07).

CNE stock traded down GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 185.87 ($2.43). The company had a trading volume of 3,222,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of £927.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.91.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.