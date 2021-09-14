Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 235 ($3.07).
CNE stock traded down GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 185.87 ($2.43). The company had a trading volume of 3,222,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of £927.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.91.
Cairn Energy Company Profile
