ByteNext (BNU) Reaches One Day Volume of $15,155.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $853,124.10 and approximately $15,155.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00078559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00118834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00170639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,392.08 or 1.00018346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.39 or 0.07212438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.47 or 0.00889259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.