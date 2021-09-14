BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $21.22 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $889.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

