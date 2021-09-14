BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives $16.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSRTF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,802. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

