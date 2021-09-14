Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

