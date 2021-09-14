Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target at $16.80

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. 641,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

