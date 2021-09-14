Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target at $8.50

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 11,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

