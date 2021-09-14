Brokerages Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Target Price at €100.07

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.07 ($117.73).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GXI shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ETR:GXI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €90.35 ($106.29). The company had a trading volume of 56,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.14. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

