Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Price Target at $187.80

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,065,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,708,683 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $208.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.01. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.