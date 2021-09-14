Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target at $41.44

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

