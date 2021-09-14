Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $299.28

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $165.41. 15,440,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,533,939. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.84 and its 200-day moving average is $211.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.