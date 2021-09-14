Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $299.28

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.28.
Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
BABA traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $165.41. 15,440,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,533,939. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.84 and its 200-day moving average is $211.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
