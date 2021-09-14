Brokerages Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Get Rover Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROVR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.