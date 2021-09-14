Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the lowest is $4.15 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. 1,187,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.