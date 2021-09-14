Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the lowest is $4.15 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. 1,187,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

