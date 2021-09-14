Brokerages Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post sales of $620,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the lowest is $590,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nyxoah.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. 1,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

