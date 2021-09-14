Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN opened at $20.31 on Friday. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.