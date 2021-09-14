Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.33). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.51.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

