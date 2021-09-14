Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ECOR opened at $1.04 on Friday. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

In related news, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at $373,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.