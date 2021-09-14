Brokerages Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.05. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.37 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

