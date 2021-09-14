Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.67. Devon Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 9,035,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

