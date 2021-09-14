Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report $3.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.77 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $17.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.