Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after buying an additional 373,052 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

