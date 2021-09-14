Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $2,688,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 19,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

