Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $7.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.98 billion and the lowest is $7.84 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,970. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

