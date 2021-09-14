Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.46. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.81. 93,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.