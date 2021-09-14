Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Announce $3.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $3.33. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.88. 2,454,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,233. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

