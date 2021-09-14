Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after buying an additional 551,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

