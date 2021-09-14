BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

