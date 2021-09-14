BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,310 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

Generac stock opened at $438.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

