BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 365.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

