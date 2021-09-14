BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.61 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $196.77 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day moving average of $176.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

