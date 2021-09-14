BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.23 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.