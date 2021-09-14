BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

