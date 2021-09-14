BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $69,776,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.34.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $602.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.17. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

