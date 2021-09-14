Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,833,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,782,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

