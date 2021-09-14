Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) comprises 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 122,937 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $4,926,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $2,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.