BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $6,340.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00144268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00731006 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

