BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $60.61 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 187,630 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $60,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

