BMO Capital Markets Upgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.