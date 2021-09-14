Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.72. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 3,579 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $7,947,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.