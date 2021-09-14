Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

BSL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

