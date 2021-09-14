Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
BSL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
